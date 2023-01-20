US-NEWS-BALDWIN-PROPGUN-LEGAL-MCT

Alec Baldwin on the “Rust” set immediately after the shooting of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza. 

 Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/TNS

LOS ANGELES — The criminal case prosecutors are filing against Alec Baldwin will turn on the same question that has dogged the actor since the day he shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust”: Is he responsible for her death?

Under New Mexico’s involuntary manslaughter laws, Baldwin could face up to five years in prison if a jury finds criminal negligence in his accidental firing of a vintage Colt revolver during the setup of a camera angle in October 2021.



