US-NEWS-OIL-SPILL-KANSAS-MCT

Crews from Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy work to remediate the site of a December oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in northern Kansas on Dec. 30. 

 TC Energy/TNS

KANSAS CITY — Structural issues caused by “bending stress on the pipe” and “a weld flaw” are to blame for the Keystone Pipeline’s oil spill in rural northern Kansas earlier this winter, according to pipeline operator TC Energy.

Just over two months after the spill, the Canadian company released the results of a mechanical analysis on the failed pipe on Thursday.



