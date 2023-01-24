WENATCHEE — Kids in coats ran a 5K and 1K on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail by Pybus Public Market for the Bundle Up Fest youth sports and activities fair Saturday.
Inside Pybus, tables with informational materials were set up by people representing local athletic team activities this season for youth in the community. Adding to the fun, lively environment were activities, such as hay rides, a small petting zoo outside, a gymnastics center and craft zone in the Local Tel Event Center.
Here are some of the organizations at the event:
Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
Evergreen board member Porter Lumpkins, of Wenatchee, attended the table for Evergreen to talk up the mountain bike rider education programs. The alliance offers clubs, clinics and leagues. It connects local riders online to trail maps and events. The brochures said membership support of $35-$500 a year will create and maintain local trails in Central Washington. Website: cwevergreenMTB.org.
Eastmont Metro Parks and Recreation
Charlie Brown, director of marketing for Eastmont Metro Park District, passed out flyers with upcoming activities, including open registration for art classes at the Eastmont Community Center in February and March for $80 a month. On April 1, an Easter Egg Walk will be at the Eastmont Community Park for $1, and on May 20, a Bike Rodeo is at the same park. A summer swim team and youth paddle boarding group meet at the Eastmont Aquatic Center. Website: eastmontparks.com.
Together! For Youth
Prevention nonprofit deputy director Hailey Croci was impassioned about its mission at the Together! For Youth table, which is not a sports program, but connects with healthy, active youth by promoting a parent’s guide to raising drug-free kids. Website: togethercd.org.
Wenatchee All Stars Football Club
All Stars head coach Mauricio Sanchez founded the Wenatchee All Stars Football Club for soccer in the greater Wenatchee area in 2020. Players on the team stood behind trophies of their championships at the table, part of the roster that ranges from players age 16-32. The club reaches out with events, such as a winter coat drive, and provides scholarship funds with Wenatchee Valley College. The soccer team’s season schedule is May 14 to July 16 with tryouts on March 12. Website: wenatchee allstarsfc.com.
Eastmont Youth Baseball
In its third year, Eastmont Youth Baseball has open registration until Feb. 10 for a program from March 18 to May 25 for ages 5-12 in T-Ball, Rookies, Minors, Majors, and Bambino divisions. Website: eastmontyouthbaseball.org.
Greater Wenatchee Soccer Club
Spring league registration ends Jan. 31 for the greater Wenatchee Youth Soccer club serving ages U5-U14 on soccer teams. Website: leagues.bluesombrero.com/wenatcheesoccer.
Girls on the Run Columbia Valley
Three after-school programs for girls in third through eighth grade are offered by this nonprofit organization, including the Girls on the Run, Heart & Sole, and Camp GOTR, which are meant to build self-confidence and running skills. Program cost is $200 for 10 weeks with 20 lessons. Website: gotrcolumbiavalley.org.
Wenatchee Wild Hockey
The Wenatchee Wild’s Junior A hockey team’s representative had papers about the 17th season tickets and discounts for group tickets, $14-$20 for 10 or more people. Home games at Town Toyota Center and away games are ongoing until March 25. Website: wenatcheewildhockey.com.
First Tee Central Washington
The local branch of First Tee is part of a 22-year-old program that impacts more than 5 million youth each year to build character through the game of golf, according to lead coach Pat Welch, who represented spring, summer, and fall programs for ages 7-9 and 10-13. The booth’s golf putting map was a popular attraction for youth at the event in Pybus Public Market. Website: firstteecentralwashington.org.
An Daire Academy of Irish Dance
Irish dancers start as early as 3 or 4 years old with the Lads and Lassies class at An Daire Academy and go through to adult classes, which start at $45 per month, plus a registration fee. The award-winning dance team performs often at community functions and hosts competitions. Website: andairewenatchee.com.
Wenatchee Valley YMCA
The brochure at the YMCA’s table invited families to book birthday parties for 90 minutes on Saturdays at the 127 Orondo Ave. location. Some packages were $135 to $175. Website: wenymca.org.
Mission Ridge Ski Team
Established in 1967, the Mission Ridge Ski Team has a nonprofit Education Foundation, too. On July 8, ages 6-14 years will swim, bike and run in the Kids Triathlon. Website: mrst.us.
Learn to Skate USA
The director of ice skating classes for people from toddlers to adults at Town Toyota Center is Ashley Tike. Using the Learn to Skate USA program, this activity could be a recreational or competitive pursuit, she said. Website: towntoyotacenter.com/learn-to-skate-registration.