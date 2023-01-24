WENATCHEE — Kids in coats ran a 5K and 1K on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail by Pybus Public Market for the Bundle Up Fest youth sports and activities fair Saturday.

Inside Pybus, tables with informational materials were set up by people representing local athletic team activities this season for youth in the community. Adding to the fun, lively environment were activities, such as hay rides, a small petting zoo outside, a gymnastics center and craft zone in the Local Tel Event Center.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

