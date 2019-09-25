WENATCHEE — With seconds left in the challenge, children scrambled to get their sculptures done, moving rocks and leaves around in their allotted spaces.
When "time's up" was called, each group stepped back from their work. They'd had 20 minutes to make art from nature, using things like bone, driftwood and seedpods.
The Andy Goldsworthy Challenge, named after a British sculptor who uses natural materials, was part of Art on the Avenues' annual Beauty of Bronze program.
Art on the Avenues is a nonprofit focused on making art accessible and relatable through sculpture displays and the Beauty of Bronze. This is the 15th year for the latter, an art education program for Wenatchee fifth-graders.
Beauty of Bronze coordinator Jeanette Morantos said fifth grade is when many people figure out their abilities.
"They tracked it back with adults," she said. "They thought they couldn't be an artist or they couldn't draw or they couldn't write when they were around fifth grade. They don't feel confident, so they just stop doing it. We're trying to teach them that art is a process and it's something you learn with problem-solving, keen observation, passion and practice. Maybe you'll never be an artist, but at least you can understand and appreciate art."
Wednesday was Mission View Elementary School's day for the program. Ten-year-olds Nikki Adams, Tomas Ramirez and Braden Royster created a piece Nikki titled "Continuous."
All three children said they make environmental sculptures outside of school, and they also like to draw and paint. They took turns adding to "Continuous," using all available materials.
"I learned that you can be creative with really normal things," Nikki said.
She recalled making a miniature playset out of snow at school, and Braden said he once made a house using branches.
"Use nature's tools that it left behind," is the message Braden said he learned from Wednesday's activity.
Frank Cone photographed each project, and the images will be shared with teachers for classroom discussion. The sculptures stayed overnight but were taken down in the morning to make room for the next round of fifth-graders.
The daylong event also included a tour of sculptures at Riverfront Park, learning from artist Kevin Pettelle and making wax sculptures to be cast in bronze.
Morantos said about 9,000 children have gone through the Beauty of Bronze since its inception. Soap Lake students also participated this year.
"We love this program because kids come back to us later and tell us they remember the aspects of it, and they learn stuff about their community," she said. "They remember the sculptures. We've got 90-something sculptures that Art on the Avenues has put out, and I think we take them for granted. The kids see them now and they say, 'Oh, I know what that's about.'"
It's all made possible through grants and community support, she said.
Teacher Debra Wirth said this was her second year participating in the Beauty of Bronze.
"It's a really fun thing for the kids to get to experience," she said. "Really great for them to get in the community, see what they can create and just understand more about art. They don't get a ton of opportunity. They get it once every other week at school, so just being able to see it in the community is really great. ... I always am impressed with their creativity. You never know what they're going to think of."
For information, visit artontheavenues.org/beauty-of-bronze.