LONDON — Britain's King Charles on Friday bestowed on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, which he and his late wife Diana previously held.

Diana was a hugely popular figure who was under constant media scrutiny from her wedding onwards and the subject of a massive outpouring of grief when she died aged 36 in a car crash in 1997, five years after she and Charles separated.