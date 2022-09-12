Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on Monday.

 Pool photo via Reuters/Jane Barlow

BELFAST — King Charles arrived in Northern Ireland to a welcome from hundreds of well-wishers on Tuesday as he lead the mourning for Queen Elizabeth across the United Kingdom before his mother's coffin is flown to London for four days of lying in state.

After a silent vigil attended by Charles, his sister Anne and brothers Andrew and Edward at St Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday, people queued overnight to file past the queen's coffin, some with sleeping children.



