Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SEATTLE — King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg has asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall to put together an investigation into the deletion of text messages from the phones of then-Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city leaders in 2020.

"It wasn't clear to me that anyone was going to start this investigation without prompting," Satterberg said Thursday in an emailed statement. "Just like the public's right to an open courtroom, people have a right to know what is in public documents — including text messages."