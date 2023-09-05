Knives out: Noah Bloomberg forges custom blades in Entiat

ENTIAT — Noah Bloomberg is a man with an edge – many edges, in fact. At his Entiat River Forge, Bloomberg hand-crafts dozens of custom knives.
Bloomberg, 34, grew up in Sultan, Washington, and attended Lake Washington Institute of Technology, where he trained to be an auto mechanic. Afterward, he worked at an auto dealership in Kirkland for two years and then decided to leave the greater Seattle area.
Bloomberg applied for and got a job at Cascade Auto Center in Wenatchee and relocated there in 2014. He and his wife, Kelsy, bought a house in Entiat two years later and moved again with their two young sons.
When the COVID pandemic occurred in 2020, Bloomberg received two months off from his job and looked for something to do. Always interested in knives, he decided to try making them himself.
"I learned on my own," Bloomberg said, "but I bought an online course from master smith Jason Knight called 'forged'– a series of online learning videos and tutorials. I credit a lot of my growth in my personal style to him."
Bloomberg bought a portable propane forge, a metal press, a sand blasting machine, an anvil, and other tools. Bloomberg began making knives in his garage, which he converted into a shop. His first knife was crafted from a steel railroad spike. He started a business called Entiat River Forge and began selling his knives online.
Forging knives is a complex process, requiring skill and constant activity. Bloomberg begins with a piece of carbon steel called a billet, which he heats up to 2200 degrees Fahrenheit in his forge. "More heat would damage the steel," he said. He also uses the forge to form the tip of the blade. Then, he puts it in his metal press to "move" the steel. After that, he pounds it on his anvil with special hammers to achieve the desired shape, straightening it and smoothing it.
Bloomberg points out that the steel he uses to make his knives is all American steel. There's an American flag on the wall of his smithy to underscore the point.
To temper his knives, Bloomberg allows the blade to cool to about 300 degrees before putting it in his metal press. "The press sucks out the heat, while the hammering retains it," Bloomberg said.
According to Bloomberg, plunging a hot blade into cold water, as seen in popular culture renditions of blacksmithing, is a myth. "That will only make the blade brittle," he maintains. Bloomberg uses a bucket of oil instead to help harden the steel. Tempering is a complex process, requiring two cycles of cooling and heating to retain a knife's hardness and keep it from becoming brittle.
Bloomberg also grinds his knives to better form their desired shapes and, finally, hand-sands them to create a smooth, polished finish.
Legendary Damascus steel knives are all the rage among collators these days, and Bloomberg makes them as well. In the traditional process, many different layers of steel are forged together (as much as 150, including some nickel) and pressed to make a Damascus blade. Bloomberg has used as many as 30 billets, which, when completed, form a distinctive pattern on the steel.
"Most people don't realize that work involved," Bloomberg said. "It takes 40 to 50 hours of work to make a Damascus steel knife. Fortunately, most of my customers are patient.'
For his knife handles, Bloomberg usually uses stabilized wood that's been infused with a resin to make it both water- and wear-resistant.
According to Bloomberg, his knife business has steadily grown, necessitating him to devote at least one day out of every weekend to it. During the last three years, he has had a "spike" in orders on Father's Day and during the Christmas season.
Bloomberg forges primarily two kinds of knives – hunting knives, bought mainly by or for men, and kitchen knives, mostly purchased by or for women. His knives usually sell from $50 to $500.
Lately, Bloomberg has been selling his knives at the Entiat Makers Market.
"I had to skip the market once because I ran out of knives," Bloomberg laughed. "I won't make that mistake again!"
While there is one last market on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kiwanis Park along Highway 97A in Entiat, Bloomberg's show season has ended. Fortunately for knife enthusiasts, Bloomberg maintains a significant online presence.
Entiat River Forge's web store can be found at entiatriverforge.square.site, while photos of his work are available on social media at Entiat River Forge on Facebook and @entiat_river_forge on Instagram.
Bloomberg's skill and dedication to his craft are reviving the tradition of the village smithy in Entiat, where, thanks to Bloomberg, knives are out.
Freelance writer Alan Moen is also a collector of custom-made knives. He lives in the Entiat Valley.
