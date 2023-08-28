US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-GET

Defendant Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order in Latah County District Court on June 9, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The capital murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the University of Idaho student homicides, was indefinitely postponed from its scheduled October start date after he waived his right to a speedy trial at a court hearing Aug. 23.

The significant development in the case comes just five days after an all-day hearing when Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County set a deadline of Sept. 15 for Kohberger to make such a decision. Under state law, criminal defendants must receive a trial date within six months of their arraignment if they don’t waive that right.



What's NABUR?