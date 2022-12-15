Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Pristina

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Pristina, Kosovo Aug. 10. 

 Reuters/Fedja Grulovic

PRAGUE — Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti submitted a bid for Kosovo to join the European Union on Thursday, launching a process that could take years, if not decades, and is dependent on it normalizing relations with neighboring Serbia.

Kurti presented the application in Prague to the Czech Republic, holders of the EU's rotating presidency.



