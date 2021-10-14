Kristi Collins
Buy Now

Kristi Collins

 By Mitchell Roland
World staff writer

Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.

Kristi Collins is running for School Board Member Position 2 in the Lake Chelan School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is incumbent Barb Polley.

What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?

The job of a School Board Member is to first and foremost be receptive to all sides, all positions. To listen and move forward information that may not have been there before. Making “changes” isn’t the job of a School Board Member, it is the job of a collective group working together.

I want to be that member that brings in concerns and ideas from the parents and the community.

What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?

Covid has and will continue to be a learning curve for everyone. It changes on a dime so we all have to be prepared for these changes, good or bad.

What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?

Given that I do not currently hold a position, I can’t give you a knowledgeable answer for the districts long term issues.

Barb Polley: Candidate for Lake Chelan School Board

Join the online forum

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell