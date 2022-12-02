KYIV — Despite the missile strikes and power cuts that have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv's 190,000 remaining school children are still expected to attend classes, whether online or in person.

"If there is no light, it's sometimes hard to see when you are writing," said Yulia, 13, sitting in the front row of an English lesson with around a dozen classmates in a western suburb of the city.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?