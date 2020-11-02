CHICAGO — A Wisconsin court commissioner left Kyle Rittenhouse's bail unchanged at $2 million Monday after an occasionally heated online hearing for the Illinois 17-year-old, who faces charges stemming from the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of a third during August protests in Kenosha.
Both Rittenhouse's lawyer and the father of one of the men killed spoke loudly and pointedly as they clashed over the facts of the case and whether the Antioch teen might flee if released from the Kenosha County jail. In the end, Court Commissioner Loren Keating ruled for a bail amount the same as the one a judge set some two months earlier when Rittenhouse was charged.
The hearing was the first since Lake County sheriff's deputies handed off Rittenhouse to Kenosha County officers Friday afternoon. His transfer came immediately after a Lake County judge rejected his lawyers' efforts to block his extradition to from Illinois to Wisconsin.
Kenosha County prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with shooting three men with an AR-15-style rifle Aug. 25 during protests over white police Officer Rusten Sheskey's shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, days earlier.
One speaker at Monday's hearing was John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old skateboarder from Silver Lake who was shot and killed in the middle of a Kenosha street. John Huber asked Keating to increase Rittenhouse's bail to $4 million or even $10 million, calling the defense argument that Rittenhouse was defending himself "impossible." He also lashed out at President Donald Trump, who told reporters the teen "probably would have been killed" during the confrontation.
"How dare he? He needs to just stay on Twitter," Huber said. "My son was a hero. He tried to stop (Rittenhouse)."
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asked for the bail amount to remain at $2 million and suggested the teen might flee if released. He noted that Rittenhouse is from Antioch, and that his lawyers fought his extradition to Wisconsin. Binger pointed out that the teen is charged with murder, along with several other counts, and he could face a life sentence if convicted.
"These charges are as serious as we get in Wisconsin," Binger said. "Someone who is facing these types of charges has the strongest possible incentive not to return to court."
One of Rittenhouse's lawyers, Mark Richards, argued that the teen wouldn't flee and noted that video from the night of the shootings showed him apparently trying to surrender to police at the scene, who let him leave. Richards pointed out that Rittenhouse was arrested the next day after he voluntarily went to the Antioch police station with his mother. Records released Friday showed that Rittenhouse tearfully told police, "I shot two white kids."
Richards — who asked for a $750,000 bail — continued the teen's legal team approach of attacking prosecutors and arguing that the self-defense case is "overwhelming."
"We're not talking about demonstrators. We're talking about rioters, who had ill-intent in their heart and, unfortunately, they came in second," he said.
The man who was shot and wounded that night, Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis, was present for the online hearing but did not speak. His lawyer, Kimberley Motley, asked for a bail amount of $4 million.
Rittenhouse appeared via video in a dark jail shirt and an orange face mask because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He spoke only briefly, after the judge asked him if he understood a technical legal question about his rights.
In setting the $2 million bail, Keating pointed to the "incredibly serious" charges and heavy potential penalties as he found that Rittenhouse would pose a risk of fleeing. He barred him from having contact with various people involved in the case and set another hearing for Dec. 3.
In Illinois, detainees generally need to pay 10% of their bail amount to be released, but the rules are different in Wisconsin. Officials from the Kenosha County prosecutor's office said Rittenhouse's allies would need to pay the full amount.
His lawyers have promoted fundraising efforts for the teen's legal defense, and since his extradition Friday have called for donations to pay his bail. An attorney linked to his legal team estimated Monday that they were $600,000 short.
Rittenhouse's case became a popular cause among conservatives and gun rights advocates almost immediately after the shootings, which happened as the teen and other heavily armed people inserted themselves into the protests that raged for several nights in Kenosha.
Kenosha County prosecutors have written that video from the night of the shootings showed the teen running across a parking lot, trailed by Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha. A witness told police that Rosenbaum, who appeared on video to be unarmed, had tried to grab the gun before he was fatally shot, prosecutors wrote.
The teen's lawyers alleged in their petition fighting the extradition process that Rosenbaum threatened Rittenhouse, chased him and lunged for his gun. The teen fired "under grave risk of immediate harm," the petition stated.
Rittenhouse ran before someone knocked off his hat, and he tripped and fell, prosecutors wrote. Then, Huber approached with a skateboard and tried to grab the gun as the skateboard "(made) contact" with Rittenhouse's shoulder, prosecutors wrote. The gunman then fired a shot that killed Huber, prosecutors alleged.
Rittenhouse's lawyers argued in their filing that the skateboard hit the teen's head and he shot Huber as they wrestled over the rifle.
Prosecutors wrote that Rittenhouse then shot Grosskreutz, who appeared to be holding a handgun when he was wounded in the arm.
The teen's lawyers contended in their filing that Grosskreutz "lowered his handgun in Rittenhouse's direction."