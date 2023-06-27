US-NEWS-ENV-CALIF-SEALIONS-LB

Sea lions are recovering from deadly algal bloom at the Marine Mammal Care Center in Los Angeles' San Pedro neighborhood on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. This year's bloom has made sea lions sick all along the coast, creating a care crisis for the county of Los Angeles. 

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District has helped set up a temporary outdoor “triage” center to care for the influx of sea lions stricken by a deadly coastal algae blooms, officials announced during a press conference Tuesday.

The Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles, located on LAUSD property within San Pedro’s Angel’s Gate Park, is overwhelmed with a large number of ill animals that are being brought in. The wave of sick sea lions has strained the facility’s resources and the outdoor accommodations that offer medical care, rehabilitation space and pools where the wildlife can recuperate before being returned to the ocean.



