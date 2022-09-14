FILE PHOTO: Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains make their way through a rail yard in Chicago

BNSF trains make their way through a rail yard in Chicago. Government officials are hosting meetings between freight railroad companies and union officials to avoid a rail shutdown.

 Reuters file photo/John Gress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is hosting talks in Washington on Wednesday with freight railroad and union officials aimed at heading off a rail shutdown that could happen as early as Friday.

The Labor Department said the meeting was the latest in the Biden administration's "sustained engagement and hands-on efforts to encourage the parties to come to a mutually beneficial agreement."



