The Lake Chelan Airport, shown here, is getting some upgrades. A water extension project is needed to extend the Lake Chelan Airport runway to allow for larger airplanes to land, officials have said.

CHELAN — The Lake Chelan Airport is another step closer to its $8.1 million water extension project, set to start this month and finish by the end of the year. The project is considered a necessary layer to keep the airport on track with its additional runway project. 

The city of Chelan, the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and Chelan County each chipped in $666,000 in 2022 to bundle with the state allocated $5.7 million pot on the water extension project. The proposed work includes 5.8 miles of pipe from the Wilmorth Reservoir overflow to the airport for fire flow and future potential hangar tenants. The port and city of Chelan are joint owners of the airport. 

