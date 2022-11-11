CHELAN — Lake Chelan Health staff will be offering guided tours to the public on Thursday and Friday for the new hospital facility that will soon be opening for patient services next month.
To attend the guided tours, people should meet at the new facility located at 110 S. Apple Blossom Dr. in Chelan, near Walmart and the Columbia Valley Community Health.
Each tour will take approximately one hour and no reservation is required to attend. For questions, contact Agustin Benegas, Lake Chelan Health communications manager, at 509-682-8525 or abenegas@lcch.net.
The new hospital facility has not yet opened for patient services. People should continue going to the Highland Campus at 503 E. Highland Ave. in Chelan. The new hospital is scheduled to open for all hospital services at 6 a.m. Dec. 5.
The new hospital includes two wings for patient rooms, 23 private beds, two operating room suites, a procedure room, a larger emergency department and greater outpatient capacity than the current hospital. The price came out to be approximately $45 million.
