7.17.2022.jpg (copy)

A 20-by-20 foot stable that burned at the Lake Chelan Rodeo Grounds in July.

WENATCHEE — A Lake Chelan area man faces five years in prison after entering a guilty plea to charges that he started a barn fire that injured two Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies. 

Conner Leo Strange, 18, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree assault.



