WENATCHEE — A Lake Chelan area man faces five years in prison after entering a guilty plea to charges that he started a barn fire that injured two Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Conner Leo Strange, 18, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree assault.
As part of plea agreement, the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Strange agreed to recommend an exceptionally low sentence of 60 months in prison due to Strange's youthfulness.
His standard range for first-range arson, the most serious charge, is 67 to 89 months, according to the Strange's guilty plea. He would also serve 18 months of probation. A sentencing hearing is schedule for March 15.
Strange was arrested last summer after fleeing authorities.
On July 17, Deputy William Tuengel responded to a vehicle theft call that occurred the previous night in Chelan, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. A couple of hours later, around 1:30 p.m., the owner said that she had located her stolen vehicle.
Deputy Cyrus Bowthorpe located the vehicle traveling northbound on Cagle Gulch Road with a passenger. The driver, later identified as Strange, made a U-turn going back towards the Lake Chelan Rodeo ground.
Tuengel arrived in the area and attempted a traffic stop. Strange attempted to flee on foot while the passenger complied with law enforcement, according to the affidavit.
Tuengel and Bowthorpe chased Strange into a barn on the northwest corner of the rodeo grounds. They cut a padlock to open the barn door when an explosion occurred, knocking Bowthorpe and Tuengel back several feet, according to the affidavit.
Deputies said they believe Strange used a lighter to ignite gasoline which created a backdraft. A backdraft is caused by the sudden introduction of air into an enclosed space where a fire has been lit, according to the United States Fire Administration. It can cause the fire to expand quickly.
Strange sustained a significant burn on his right foot and was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the affidavit. Tuengel and Bowthorpe suffered concussions, according to the affidavit.
Strange was initially charged with first-degree assault, first-degree arson, second-degree malicious damage to property by explosion, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree theft. Charges were amended Feb. 10.
