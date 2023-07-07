CHELAN — Barrel racing and bull riding! The Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club upgraded the lights and painted the arena at its property in time for 3,000 people to attend the Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo July 14-15
In its 70 years “rockin’ the rodeos and ridin’ the trails,” as the club said in a press release, it’s been seen riding horses around the Lake Chelan area and practicing equestrian sportsmanship. The club is part of the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association, which presents rodeo cowboys from all around on the circuit. The stock contractor Aces Wild ProRodeo in Ephrata brings in the cows and bucking horses.
The main Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo performance is 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 14 and 15. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at 1099 N. Bradley St., Chelan. Tickets for adults are $20 or $25 at the door, senior/student tickets are $15 online or $17 at the door and kids 5 and younger have free admission. Reserve online at rodeoticket.com.
The main events at the rodeo include barrel racing, bull riding, team riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling. A popular chicken chase in the ring is for ages 10 and younger.
“People look forward to the wine relay where a couple has to ride piggyback with their spouse in the arena. The dirt is thick for cows — it’s not like running on regular ground, it’s quite hard,” said Cheyenne Stocker, rodeo chairperson and secretary of the saddle club.
Then, there’s the pageantry.
Rodeo Royalty is “pretty much all bling bling,” said Jodie Southwick, rodeo co-chair and club vice president. The royalty will be in the parade through downtown Chelan at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The parade is followed by a pre-rodeo in Riverwalk Park with family-oriented games.
The Grand Marshall is Bernice (Holmes) Bernatz of Chelan, who is the Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club’s longest-standing member, 60 years of the club’s 70 years.
“Over the course of her tenured membership, she’s served in every board position, helped with numerous events, clinics and projects including our youth programs and has become the unofficial historian for our club. No member today knows this club’s story better than she does,” said Frank Flem, board president.
The Saddle Club’s facility is on 40 acres with 36 barns and paddocks for more than 40 resident horses. It has one rodeo arena and stadium, two professional sized riding arenas (one covered), two obstacle training courses, one 60-foot round pen and a clubhouse facility.
The non-profit organization is member-owned and operated to participate in year round events, including group rides, training clinics, 4-H clubs, youth programs, civic events, parades, festivals and forums, as well as the rodeo.
The Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club is not a training facility or outfitters organization. There are no riding lessons or pony rides and no trail riding excursions for non-members. Approximately 100 current members pay dues and participate in work parties.
Entertainment at the Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo also includes a performance by the band Jokers Run, a country version of Radio 80 from the west side who tour to the Lake Chelan area often. The band plays at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday near the beer garden by the arena after the rodeo show.
