Chelan Pro Rodeo, Nick McMahan.png

Talented professional rodeo performers from all around come to the Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo, which is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

CHELAN — Barrel racing and bull riding! The Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club upgraded the lights and painted the arena at its property in time for 3,000 people to attend the Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo July 14-15

In its 70 years “rockin’ the rodeos and ridin’ the trails,” as the club said in a press release, it’s been seen riding horses around the Lake Chelan area and practicing equestrian sportsmanship. The club is part of the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association, which presents rodeo cowboys from all around on the circuit. The stock contractor Aces Wild ProRodeo in Ephrata brings in the cows and bucking horses.

Chelan Pro Rodeo, chicken chase, April Leaf.png

A popular game in the middle of the Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo is the chicken chase for kids ages 10 and younger, who run around the ring trying to catch loose chickens.
Chelan Pro Rodeo, flag, Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club.png

A cowgirl rides on horseback carrying the American flag with a view of the hills at the 2022 Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo. 
Chelan Pro Rodeo, Nick McMahan.jpg

Approximately 3,000 people attended the Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo in 2022. 


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

