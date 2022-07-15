CHELAN — The Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club is hosting its second pro rodeo Friday and Saturday in partnership with Aces Wild Pro Rodeo.
More than 100 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association cardholders will compete at the Rustlers Saddle Club & Rodeo Grounds for a chance at buckles, titles and prize money.
“It’s kind of the creme de la creme of rodeos,” Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club publicity coordinator Cindy Walls said.
Walls said the Saddle Club decided to bring back the pro rodeo last year after more than a decade without. She said despite COVID restrictions, they had a good turnout last year. She said the club believes there’s an “appetite for that and a market for that here in Chelan,” prompting its renewal for a second run.
Most of the competitors come from Washington and Canada. They will compete in events like bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bull and saddle-bronc riding and more.
Walls said some of the winners from this weekend may qualify for “the big granddaddy of professional rodeos,” the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December.
Guests can also enjoy the “World Famous Chicken Chase,” where children from toddler age to 10-years-old will capture loose chickens in the arena for prizes. There will also be a “Wine Relay,” where contestants will complete a relay obstacle course for prizes from local wineries. Food vendors, gift tents and a beer garden will also be available.
Walls said the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, just as the sun sets behind the mountain for a cool arena.
“Then you’re sitting out there in that beautiful night air,” Walls said. “You’re among a lot of other people, and just enjoying the great show.”
