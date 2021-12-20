CHELAN — The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area on the Chelan Ranger District opened on Saturday after personnel established a good snow base.
All trailheads in the ski area, about 10 miles outside Chelan, are plowed and open for parking. The trail system includes about 40 km of trails for skate and classic skiing and 15 km of snowshoe trails primarily along open ridge tops with views of Lake Chelan Valley and surrounding mountain ranges.
Ski passes are required for both skiing and snowshoeing. Day passes are available onsite at $10 per adult. Teens and children 17 or younger can ski or snowshoe for free. Season passes are available for $70 online at lakechelannordic.org.
Staff is continuing to groom the area, and additional snowfall is forecasted for this week. However, skiers will encounter thin spots on some tail sections as is typical early season conditions.
“The great base and incoming storms should create some outstanding ski conditions over the next several weeks, ” said Paul Willard, recreation program manager for the Chelan Ranger District. "The well-designed ski trails, excellent grooming by the Lake Chelan Nordic Ski Club, and ridge-top views are no longer a secret and we see an increasing number of skiers each season."
