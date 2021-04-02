PLAIN — Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue may buy property near Highway 2 to improve fire and emergency services.
The Washington Survey and Rating Bureau recently graded the fire district a 6 out of 10. Four is the highest rating obtainable for residential areas.
The rating bureau provides insurance ratings to fire departments and communities in the state. These rates affect insurance premiums within the given area.
The rating bureau told the fire district it can’t improve the rating until the emergency response distance was decreased on the portion of the Stevens Pass corridor that is within the district’s boundaries, the district said in a news release.
The fire district says it found a property that fits their needs and has begun negotiations with the property owners. The land includes a structure that could be used to house a fire apparatus.
The fire district recently paid off two fire stations purchased in 2010 and Chief Dave Walker believes they’re in the position financially to buy the property.