WENATCHEE — A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Wednesday for selling drugs in the Lake Wenatchee area.
Michael Stephen Arthur was arrested July 30 in possession of a pound of methamphetamine and 20 grams of tar heroin. At his home near Lake Wenatchee in the hours before his arrest, authorities found more meth and tar heroin, $4,800 cash, an AR-15-style rifle, and a drug ledger with names and dollar amounts, Chelan County Superior Court records show.
Arthur pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug property and endangerment with a controlled substance.
Two children lived at his home — where drugs were sold and accomplices were in possession of a firearm — which led to the endangerment charge and added 2.5 years to his sentence.
Judge Travis Brandt sentenced him to 80 months in prison to be followed by a year of state Department of Corrections supervision.
Three more residents of the Braeburn Road home and a Wenatchee woman are implicated alongside Arthur.
Aaron Michael Domonoske, 28, is charged with endangerment with a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of meth and maintaining a drug property. He’s pleaded not guilty. Trial is set for Dec. 7.
Kaylee Renee Gregory, 24, is charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin and maintaining a drug property. Trial is set for Nov. 5.
Barry Gene Domonoske, 59, is charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin, endangerment with a controlled substance and maintaining a drug property.
Danielle Marie Goodman, 34, is charged with endangerment with a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of meth, maintaining a drug property and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Both have yet to make preliminary appearances in superior court.