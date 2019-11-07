LAKE WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust has purchased 73 acres near Nason Ridge to protect salmon habitat.
This property joins 3,714 acres that the land trust and Western Rivers Conservancy purchased along Nason Ridge, according to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust news release. The purchase protects parts of Kahler and Nason creeks, which are both important salmon spawning and rearing habitats.
The land trust purchased the property from the Clyde Toole family in keeping with Toole’s will. The purchase will also protect a portion of trail.