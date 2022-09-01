Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OLYMPIA — Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is asking members of the public to help prevent wildfires during Labor Day weekend.

"Fire season is not over. Over the 2020 Labor Day weekend, more than 500,000 acres of land burned in just 36 hours," Franz said in a release. "We've seen firsthand that a single spark, in the right conditions, can make or break an entire fire season. Let's all make sure we're not that spark this holiday weekend."



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.