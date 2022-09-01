OLYMPIA — Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is asking members of the public to help prevent wildfires during Labor Day weekend.
"Fire season is not over. Over the 2020 Labor Day weekend, more than 500,000 acres of land burned in just 36 hours," Franz said in a release. "We've seen firsthand that a single spark, in the right conditions, can make or break an entire fire season. Let's all make sure we're not that spark this holiday weekend."
The release said there have been 445 Department of Natural Resources fires across Washington so far this season — the lowest number of ignitions in the last decade — burning approximately 40,000 acres. However, hot and dry conditions are projected east of the Cascades and parts of the western side of the state over the weekend.
"Thanks to a wet spring, and the hard work of our firefighters and aviation crews, we've largely been fortunate so far this fire season," Franz said in the release. "But we're not out of the woods yet. Washingtonians must continue to be vigilant and responsible."
