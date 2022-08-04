Purchase Access

SEATTLE — Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded defeat Thursday to Republican businessman Matt Larkin in the race to take on Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier this fall.

The concession in the race to represent the swing 8th District — which includes Chelan County — came after Dunn fell further behind Larkin in a new round of ballot counts Thursday afternoon.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

