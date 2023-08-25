ATLANTA — The last of 19 defendants to surrender in the Fulton County elections racketeering case has been released from the county jail.

Stephen Lee, a Lutheran pastor from Illinois, was booked Friday morning and released shortly after on a $75,000 consent bond. He appeared to be wearing a clerical collar when he was driven into the Rice Street facility.



©2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

