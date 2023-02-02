LIFE-HEALTH-TEENS-VACCINE-EDUCATORS-MCT

Melissa Lopez explains the covid testing process to a taco shop employee in Fresno, California, as part of her training as a health educator. 

 Heidi de Marco/KHN/TNS

SAN FRANCISCO — Classmates often stop Alma Gallegos as she makes her way down the bustling hallways of Theodore Roosevelt High School in southeast Fresno, California. The 17-year-old senior is frequently asked by fellow students about COVID-19 testing, vaccine safety, and the value of booster shots.

Alma earned her reputation as a trusted source of information through her internship as a junior community health worker. She was among 35 Fresno County students recently trained to discuss how COVID vaccines help prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death, and to encourage relatives, peers, and community members to stay up to date on their shots, including boosters.



___ (KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.) ©2023 Kaiser Health News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

