OLYMPIA — State lawmakers kicked off the 2023 session on Monday, starting a 105-day marathon of bill-passing and budget-writing in their first fully in-person gathering since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago.

The return of lawmakers seated side-by-side in chambers, with galleries loaded with family members and other observers looking on, stood in marked contrast to the mostly empty Capitol of the past two sessions.



(c)2023 The Seattle Times

