FILE PHOTO: Safeway brand Lucerne eggs are seen at the store in Wheaton Maryland

Safeway brand Lucerne eggs are seen at the store in Wheaton, Maryland Feb. 13, 2015. 

 Reuters/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two U.S. lawmakers have sent letters to the country's top egg companies seeking answers for why egg prices have ballooned to record highs in recent months, according to copies of the letters seen by Reuters.

The price of eggs was up 150% in January from a year prior to $4.80 a dozen, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, raising concerns among farmers and antitrust advocates who have warned about the power of top agriculture firms to set prices.



