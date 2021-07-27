SEATTLE — The heat dome couldn’t have come at a worse time for Jake Sterino, the owner of Sterino Farms in Puyallup.
Raspberry and blackberries are harvested about every three days as it ripens and the fruit tastes best earlier in month-long window, he said.
The record high temperatures hit just as the fruit was starting to peak and just before Fourth of July weekend when demand is highest. The days were long too with the sun staying up and heating the air for longer.
Now, he estimates at least half of his crop was burned by the sun is wasted on the ground. The lettuce and cabbage that the farm grows seems fine now but he’s waiting to see whether the heat is going to trigger the plants to flower earlier.
While the total loss is still being calculated across the region, Washington state lawmakers are discussing ways to send additional aid for farmers and ranchers who lost livestock and crops due to the extreme heat wave.
On Tuesday, a group of 44 House and Senate members led by Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to explore “all potential flexibilities” for more relief to overcome the crisis.
“When you lose over half your crop, I consider that a disaster,” he said.
The letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Tuesday was also led by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside. Every congressmember and senator in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and North Dakota also signed on along with members from California, Colorado, Minnesota and Wyoming.
“Although the extent of damages relating to the extreme heat has yet to be fully determined, agricultural producers expect these impacts to be severe,” lawmakers wrote.
Last month, the Pacific Northwest experienced a “heat dome,” which broke records for all-time high temperatures across the region. While it reached 108 degrees in Seattle, temperatures climbed higher in other parts of the state and region, alarming farmers.
Vilsack granted disaster designations to dozens of Northwest counties, giving agricultural producers access to emergency USDA loans. But many producers who experienced losses, lawmakers said, are not in those designated counties or in counties covered by existing drought assistance programs.
Lawmakers also said more heat waves are expected to impact Western and Central states in July and the drought is predicted to last through October.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared an emergency drought declaration to cover nearly all of Washington earlier this month. The declaration is geared especially toward helping farmers and fish populations, which have been hard hit by extended drought and high summer temperatures.
There have been widespread reports of impacts on agriculture across the Pacific Northwest and Western states.
Though the total losses are still being calculated the Northwest Cherry Growers estimate about 20% of the overall crop was lost — largely in Yakima Valley, where cherries were about to be picked. And the crushing heat wave in the Pacific Northwest and Canada cooked shellfish alive by the millions.