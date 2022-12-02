SEATTLE — Four current and former nursing students at Seattle University are suing the school for allegedly advertising and promising master's degrees it was not approved to offer, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit, filed last month, alleges the private university on Seattle's First Hill knowingly promoted the master's degree to two cohorts of students and accepted a $70,000-per-year tuition from them even though it hadn't been authorized to offer the higher nursing degree as part of its accelerated doctoral program. As a result, students who thought they were on track to receive their master's ended up walking away with a bachelor's.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?