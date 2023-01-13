TACOMA — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently agreed to a $1.1 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by a man who was sexually abused as a preschooler by a teenage volunteer in his Tacoma ward.

When the parents of the plaintiff, who was 5 at the time of the incident in 1980s and now lives in Utah, told their bishop for the Mountain View Ward, the church leader said the same volunteer had been accused months before, according to the plaintiff's attorney, Vincent Nappo of the law firm Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala.



