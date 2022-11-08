US-NEWS-FLAGOV-1-PT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd of supporters during his election night party at the Tampa Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Tampa, Florida.

ORLANDO, Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis was easily reelected to a second term Tuesday, spearheading a Republican red wave in Florida that swept all the Cabinet positions and the U.S. Senate race.

DeSantis had 59.3% of the vote to Democrat Charlie Crist’s 40%, a massive margin that marks the first time a Florida governor’s race was decided by more than a point or so since Crist’s victory as a Republican in 2006.



