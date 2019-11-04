WENATCHEE — Residents can learn about Catholic Charities' new 67-unit permanent supportive housing development at a Thursday meeting in Wenatchee.
The meeting will start at 2 p.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave.
St. Jude's Landing will be located at 1545 S. Mission St., and the Housing Authority of Chelan County and the City of Wenatchee will manage it. It should be completed by the end of the year, with the first move-ins in January.
There are currently just over 150 applicants on the general low-income waitlist for the facility, which will also have units set aside for homeless and people with disabilities.