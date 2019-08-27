EAST WENATCHEE — A roundabout coming to Third Street Southeast and Highline Drive will be the focus of an open house Wednesday night at City Hall.
The city and RH2 Engineering are hosting the open house from 5 to 7 p.m. at 271 9th St. NE.
Construction is expected to start in the spring on the two-lane roundabout, which should be completed by fall 2020. Sidewalk and crosswalk upgrades are also planned for the intersection.
The total project cost is about $875,000 between engineering and construction. A $743,750 grant from the state Transportation Improvement Board is going toward the project.