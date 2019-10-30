WENATCHEE — Tackling difficult conversations might get a little easier with some help from Greg Abell, a professional mediator and founder of Sound Options Group LLC.
Abell has been invited by the North Central Educational Service District to provide a two-day seminar Nov. 12-13 and again on Feb. 12-13 at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St. The sessions are free and open to the public, though registration is required.
The interactive trainings, which run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first day and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second day, will introduce a framework for understanding the dynamics of challenging conversations and strategies for improving personal and organizational effectiveness. Participants will increase their self-awareness and confidence in conflict situations and learn about the ingredients of conflict, mastering emotions and behavior, and staying curious about what motivates others as they practice the skills needed for approaching their own difficult conversations.
To register for the November event, to go wwrld.us/2pscHui. Register for the February event at wwrld.us/2Np1NNX
The NCESD is a resource to the 29 school districts in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties. For information, call Darcy Johnson, NCESD’s associate director of student success and learning, at 665-2615.