The crowd applauds in enjoyment after listening to Jim Hopson, of Canada, perform "Alphorn Shuffle" during Saturday's Alphorn Virtuoso Concert in downtown Leavenworth. The celebration included musicians from California, Utah, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, and the Leavenworth Alphorns.

LEAVENWORTH — A crowd of roughly 150 people circled the men and women clad in dirndls and lederhosen playing 12-foot "eye-catching" alphorns Saturday night in downtown Leavenworth.

The Leavenworth Alphorn Celebration was in the center of the Bavarian Village at the downtown gazebo on Front Street. Some spectators perched on stands while some chose to claim space on the neighboring grassy area near the gazebo. Other audience members, like Nikki Bennett, were milling through downtown and paused to watch the performance. 

Scott Lindsay, of Leavenworth, plays "Westschweitzer" with the Leavenworth Alphorns during Saturday's Alphorn Virtuoso Concert in downtown Leavenworth.
The Sierra Alphorn Players perform at Saturday's Alphorn Virtuoso Concert in downtown Leavenworth.


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

