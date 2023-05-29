The crowd applauds in enjoyment after listening to Jim Hopson, of Canada, perform "Alphorn Shuffle" during Saturday's Alphorn Virtuoso Concert in downtown Leavenworth. The celebration included musicians from California, Utah, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, and the Leavenworth Alphorns.
LEAVENWORTH — A crowd of roughly 150 people circled the men and women clad in dirndls and lederhosen playing 12-foot "eye-catching" alphorns Saturday night in downtown Leavenworth.
The Leavenworth Alphorn Celebration was in the center of the Bavarian Village at the downtown gazebo on Front Street. Some spectators perched on stands while some chose to claim space on the neighboring grassy area near the gazebo. Other audience members, like Nikki Bennett, were milling through downtown and paused to watch the performance.
"The instrument was so eye-catching we had to stop and watch," said Nikki Bennett, tourist and spectator. "Couldn't think of a better atmosphere than Leavenworth for the performance."
The group of alphorn players included the local Leavenworth Alphorns, as well as musicians from around the country, "every corner of the North American," said Rob Hobson, alphorn instructor and performer, as well as Canada.
"It is so cool the way the alphorn brings people together, especially this week," said Natalie Graham, alphorn instructor from Chicago, Illinois, during the concert. "We come from all over the place, all different ages and experiences."
Performances included incorporating audience participation, Hobson playing an alphorn his father built him and a trio of family members playing a tune. Two performers played the alphorn cousin, the büchel, which is a Swiss instrument made of wood and held like a trumpet.
This was one of two performances, as the other took place Sunday afternoon, to round out the four-day 2023 Northwest Alphorn Workshop and Retreat in Leavenworth.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone