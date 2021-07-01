LEAVENWORTH — The city of Leavenworth is asking the community to conserve water during record high temperatures.
The city’s water plant produced more than 2 million gallons of water for the community on Monday, according to a press release from the city.
“This volume of production usually is not needed until much later in the summer, and could be worrisome if high temperatures continue,” states the press release.
All water in Leavenworth, including hose water, is approved for drinking water use. The city has already reduced water usage at the parks, cemetery and ball fields and hopes that these conservation efforts in concert with those of individuals will allow the city to avoid official water use restrictions.
Residents can help conserve water by avoiding high water-use activities like filling pools and washing cars, reducing irrigation frequency, and watering lawns and gardens every other day rather than daily or watering later in the evening or earlier in the morning when temperatures are coolest.