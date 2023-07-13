LEAVENWORTH — Developers scoping out space in Leavenworth city limits to plant multifamily residential units could eventually get a 12- or 20-year property tax exemption by the city — if four or more of the units are affordable for a certain income level in a designated area of the community.
The move would add weight to a developer’s incentive to build multifamily units and boost affordable housing options in the Bavarian Village, according to city documents.
City of Leavenworth council members toyed with the idea of adopting the state’s Multi-Family Housing Property Tax Exemption (MFTE) at a workshop Tuesday. No decisions on the program were made. Most of the council members agreed to another workshop on the program, although city council member Sharon Waters stated “upfront,” she would be “opposed” to the program due to not agreeing with providing a tax exemption for developers.
“Some council members and the mayor feel like this (the program) needs to be fast tracked,” said Lilith Vespier, Leavenworth community development director. “The idea would be if you guys are in favor of this program; we should walk through it in detail, then send it to the planning commission for at least defining the area (where the program would be applicable).”
Vespier added routing the program through the planning commission isn’t required and a drafted code for the program could be shaped entirely within city council hands — however, a step through the planning commission offers more opportunity for public engagement. She added a public hearing and community workshop would also be designated for the program.
“Depending on the incentives and the length of affordability, it’s really been successful in a lot of communities,” Vesper said.
Under the MFTE program, exemptions could go to new construction of multifamily residential units or the rehabilitation of vacant buildings into multifamily residential units in a specified area of Leavenworth. The state program allows property owners to be exempt from property taxes on residential improvements for eight, 12 or 20 years if a subset of the units are offered as “affordable housing.” Leavenworth city council was eyeballing the 12- or 20-year program options.
The tax exemptions could come with strings attached.
For a tax exemption to extend more than two decades, 25%, or a higher percentage if the council decides, of the units would need to be permanently considered “affordable housing.” For the shorter term exemption, a smaller undecided percentage of the units would need to be within the “affordable” parameters under a timeline that would have an expiration date. The city of Leavenworth would also have to nail down area median income numbers that are considered affordable housing, like up to 80% or 115% of the area median income levels, according to city documents.
“The thing I like about it is the urgency and the opportunity it could provide with a current large development,” said Jason Lundgren, council member. “I like the idea of moving quickly. I’m really concerned we’re potentially missing large opportunities. We could always run it as a pilot, and try it once. There’s not going to be developers clawing down our doors to do this. If we did one significant project with this … it could be low risk, potentially high benefit.”
The approval process for developers interested in the program would include both a contractual agreement with the city of Leavenworth and city council action. A timeline would be established and the project would need to be completed within the agreed timeframe to remain under the program, city documents said.
City residents would not be responsible for filling the gap in any loss of tax revenue for impacted districts under the program, according to Vespier, which includes the city, hospital and fire district. The city just wouldn’t gain the revenue on the percentage of affordable units, according to Chantell Steiner, city finance director.
“I think we need better math; I think that’s going to help the community better understand what we’re discussing and will also help us have more dynamic conversation on whether or not this is a good idea for us,” said Anne Hessburg, council member. “I don’t think that we have the data we need to make a really good decision, but I would like to keep it alive.”
More on affordable housing
One planned development, Leavenworth Meadows, proposed a 300-unit apartment complex between Chumstick Highway and Titus Road and expressed an interest in tapping into the MFTE program if adopted, according to city documents.
Affordable housing is top of mind for Chelan County elected leaders as a whole. Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea particularly zeroes in on affordable housing and has ranked it number one as a candidate issue. The cluster of shops in downtown Leavenworth are stocked with a workforce that primarily commutes, according to Florea in a May interview with The Wenatchee World.
“We’re threatened in this community of Leavenworth by the high cost of housing. We’ve displaced our workforce,” Florea said in the May interview. “I was talking to one local business owner who said when they started (management) eight years ago; 100% of their workforce was local, now it’s fallen down as things have changed and pricing has gotten higher and higher — it’s now under 50%. We haven’t been building housing for them (the workforce) the last number of years. Very little has been done. We’re playing catch up in a way.”
Both cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee offer the property tax exemption program in an effort to pump affordable housing into the Wenatchee Valley community.