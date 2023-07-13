Bavarian
Garten Haus Apartments, shown here in May, is an affordable housing unit complex for seniors in Leavenworth. The Housing Authority of Chelan County added eight units and rehabilitated the existing 32 units.

LEAVENWORTH — Developers scoping out space in Leavenworth city limits to plant multifamily residential units could eventually get a 12- or 20-year property tax exemption by the city — if four or more of the units are affordable for a certain income level in a designated area of the community.

The move would add weight to a developer’s incentive to build multifamily units and boost affordable housing options in the Bavarian Village, according to city documents.



