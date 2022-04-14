LEAVENWORTH — A third official contender has joined the race for Chelan County Commissioner District 2. Leavenworth City Councilwoman Anne Hessburg announced her candidacy on Wednesday.
Hessburg ran unopposed for her city council seat in 2019. She also served for 10 years on the Leavenworth Planning Commission, a citizen-body that provides recommendations to the council regarding planning and other legislative policies, according to a Hessburg news release.
Hessburg also has worked as a Chelan County shoreline and land use planner, according to the news release. She worked for the county from 2007 to 2012, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
She currently works as an environmental planner for Grette Associates LLC, an environmental consulting firm based in Tacoma and Wenatchee.
This is Hessburg’s first time running for the county's District 2 seat — representing the western side of the county including Leavenworth and the Upper Valley. The seat is a four-year term.
Hessburg registered with the Public Disclosure Commission for this race as an Independent.
"Chelan County has great opportunities and difficult challenges ahead," she said in her news release. "We need strong leadership that honors collaboration, honest dialogue and service to the public."
Bob Bugert, who was elected to the county office in 2018, announced in January that he would not seek reelection.
