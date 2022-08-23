LEAVENWORTH — In a community letter, Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea announced the death of councilmember Carolyn Wilson the last week of July.
Wilson served on council from 2002 to 2006, and again from 2012 until her death. She is regarded by Florea as “one of our finest assets.”
Under state law, the city council has 90 days to fill the position. Applications are being accepted through 4 p.m. Aug. 31. Information about the application process can be found at wwrld.us/CouncilApplication.
Interviews will be held in a public council meeting shortly after Aug 31.
Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said Wilson’s term would have ended in December 2025. The appointed council member will serve until the November 2023 election and then face an election to serve out the rest of the term.
“In a perfect world, you would have some civic involvement in your background … or having worked with a city or a county,” Voos said. “We don’t have an official requirement for those things. You do have to be registered to vote, live within city limits, and have lived in the city for at least one year.”
Voos noted that Wilson was a long-standing member of the Leavenworth council, and she will be missed.
“She was involved in, and committed to, our community in a way that few are — and she treasured those involvements!” Florea wrote in his letter. “...Thank you, dear friend and colleague! You will be missed, but you are still with us in our hearts.”
