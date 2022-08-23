Purchase Access

LEAVENWORTH — In a community letter, Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea announced the death of councilmember Carolyn Wilson the last week of July.

Wilson served on council from 2002 to 2006, and again from 2012 until her death. She is regarded by Florea as “one of our finest assets.”



Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

