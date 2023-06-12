LEAVENWORTH — City of Leavenworth hearing examiner, Andrew Kottkamp, will issue a decision on the proposed Alpenglow Village 3, a 70-lot subdivision, within “10 working days.”
The proposed subdivision, with residential lots ranging from roughly 4,200 to 12,000 square feet, is listed along Ski Hill Drive and will sit on 28 acres north of Pine Street. Three of the 70 lots are designated for future development.
A public hearing June 9 drew a crowd of a little more than 20 participants, with five residents speaking up at Leavenworth City Hall. Commenters highlighted potential stormwater, sewer, growth and traffic issues that Alpenglow Village 3 could plant in the community.
“We would like you to know those commenting in this process; we’re not newbies and we’re anti-development,” said Paula Strozyk, a Leavenworth resident. “We want you to know we’ve carefully read all of the reports and can accept the development is possible in this place, but it’s the process being used to approve the development, the haphazard approval … minimal long range planning for impact that we find disconcerting.”
The project, defined as a “major subdivision,” required an evaluation process through the Department of Ecology’s State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), as well as the city hearing examiner’s review. The city of Leavenworth was the lead agency for the SEPA process and released a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) in January.
Some city residents took stock and found potential errors in the city of Leavenworth’s stamp of Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) following the determination. One resident at the public hearing, Rhona Baron, called the decision “premature,” due to lingering questions, such as the traffic impact analysis study, being incomplete.
“We are going through a current capacity analysis for the wastewater treatment plant. I know there’s been some community concerns about capacity and I do know there was a draft developer agreement that was reviewed that identified some uncertainty with sewer connections,” said Tom Wachholder, city of Leavenworth public works director. “Based on today's criteria, we currently have sufficient sewer capacity to serve this plat, as of today.”
“Regarding specifics of the sewer, our most recently adopted plan indicates that we have the capacity to serve up to 2,924 population and the projected demand associated with that population is 500 million gallons per day and our sewer plant has a design capacity of 650 million gallons a day,” Wachholder said. “With that being said, we understand the growth projections are fairly aggressive in terms of reality versus planned. We are getting ahead of this (hence pursuing the capacity analysis).”
Wachholder added the Washington State Department of Health regulates the city’s water system, as well as the number of connections permitted in the city’s system. The city has approximately 1,500 approved connections with the capacity to go to up to roughly 3,100 connections, Withholder said.
“I would point out there is a policy in the comp plan that development should pay for growth. So when these studies that (public works) director (Tom) Wachholder is doing identify needs for upgrades in the water and sewer system, I believe that this project should be paying for those,” said Kirvil Skinnarland, with local grassroots organization, Residents Coalition of Chelan County, “especially since this developer isn’t providing any affordable housing.”
Kottkamp said he will review materials, including specific plans to zero in on “that traffic study issue a little closer,” and “think about that a little more. It’s (the traffic study) normally something that’s here now at the hearing … whatever city believes, so the public can comment and there needs to be conditions of approval on that instead of just pushing it down the road.”
The city of Leavenworth recommended approval of the development due to its consistency with the city’s “applicable codes,” said Maggie Boles, city senior planner, at the meeting.
Alpenglow Village 1 lines the south side of 3's 70-lot cluster. Alpenglow Village 2, just east of 3, includes nine lots for homes that were all sold as of March 9, according to the developer’s website.
