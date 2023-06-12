Download PDF alpenglow
A map of Alpenglow Village 3, located off Ski Hill Drive in Leavenworth.

LEAVENWORTH — City of Leavenworth hearing examiner, Andrew Kottkamp, will issue a decision on the proposed Alpenglow Village 3, a 70-lot subdivision, within “10 working days.”

The proposed subdivision, with residential lots ranging from roughly 4,200 to 12,000 square feet, is listed along Ski Hill Drive and will sit on 28 acres north of Pine Street. Three of the 70 lots are designated for future development.

Download PDF alpenglow
A sketch of the Alpenglow Village 3. Phase 1 and 2 of Alpenglow Village are also illustrated in this map.


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

