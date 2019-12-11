WENATCHEE — A Leavenworth man accused of firing warning shots at a BNSF Railway crew told a deputy he was protecting his property when he discharged five shots near the railroad workers last year.
"I believe I had every right to protect my personal property and my personal life with an intention to belligerently cross across the property and even potentially to run me over,” James Carl Brown told Deputy Scott Moen in an interview following his arrest.
Trial continued Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court for Brown, a 45-year-old Leavenworth man accused of firing warning shots toward the four-man railroad crew in a boom truck after they entered his Chumstick Highway property about 10:45 p.m. Oct. 23, 2018.
The crew, working late at night when train traffic is low, was repairing a railroad crossing behind Brown’s property and used Brown’s road to access the tracks.
Brown was interviewed on Oct. 24, 2018 by then-Deputy Moen at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center following his arrest. Moen now works for the Wenatchee Police Department. Audio from the interview was played for jurors.
Brown told Moen he twice instructed the crew to leave and was standing was standing on the driver's side of the truck when it almost hit him. He said he fired warning shots into the ground 10 feet in front of him, the truck stopped, and then he told the crew back toward the tracks.
“As I asked them to back up they were continuing forward,” Brown said. “It wasn’t until after I fired the warning shots into the ground that they actually backed up.”
He denied stopping the crew from leaving the property and told Moen he thought it was wrong that he was arrested for “protecting and enforcing my own rights as a landowner and as an American citizen.”
Brown told Moen the crew showed “hostile intent” by driving toward him. Robbie Vaughn, driver of the truck, testified that he drove the truck forward a few feet, and not in the direction of Brown, when Brown fired his rifle.
Vaughn backed the truck onto railroad property and was in contact with a nearby BNSF employee who called 911. The crew stayed in place because the crossing had been removed for repair, access roads adjacent the railroad were too steep and narrow for the 40-foot long, 7-foot wide truck, and because they were afraid of what Brown might do if they left on foot, Vaughn said.
The crew was taken from the scene by a railroad machine that drove along the rail.
Prior to deputies arriving on scene, Brown reported the incident to RiverCom Dispatch, stating that he fired warning shots when BNSF employees attempted to drive back onto his property, and that authorities weren’t allowed on his property without a warrant.
Brown was arrested in a wooded hillside west of his home by Deputy Aaron Seabright, a sniper with the Chelan County Regional SWAT Team.
Brown has pleaded not guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to four counts of second-degree assault and four counts of unlawful imprisonment.
Trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in superior court. Brown is expected to testify.