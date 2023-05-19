LEAVENWORTH — Current Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea said hopes to remain in his position, leading the Bavarian Village.

Florea filed for the city of Leavenworth mayor’s seat Monday with affordable workforce housing and city street repairs at the top of his mind if re-elected. The pandemic stalled his efforts on priority issues he originally campaigned on in 2019, like affordable workforce housing, Florea said.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?