LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea, under a new restructuring plan at the city of Leavenworth, will be assuming day-to-day operations at city hall in addition to managing strategic initiatives currently in progress at the city.
This is being done, according to a Monday news release, to take something off the plate of City Administrator Ana Cortez. She said this needed to happen for her to move strategic projects forward.
“Unless I can put the energy and focus that’s needed into these projects, it’s very difficult to turn discussions into reality,” Cortez said, via press release, “and we have a mayor who has the desire and the skillset to step in and manage the staff so that I can manage the projects.”
Some of the major projects for the city include upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant this fall, a community center park, workforce housing, downtown master plan, waterfront master plan and the initiative to enhance the resident and visitor experience.
Florea said he is already very involved in managing the staff, so he is very comfortable stepping in to do that, adding he had done that successfully in the past. But he had a word of caution.
“There is no guarantee that this idea will work, but it is the best path forward for the city,” Florea said.
The job descriptions for the mayor and city administrator will reflect the changes in job duties, the news release said, but there will be no changes in job titles. Cortez has been on the job since June 2020.