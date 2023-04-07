Download PDF map
This map shows the number of bed and breakfasts in Leavenworth city limits in September 2022.

LEAVENWORTH — Bed and breakfasts, short-term rentals and hotels are relatively plentiful in tourist destinations like Leavenworth to accommodate flocks of outside visitors. But some city officials now think the 15 or so such businesses in town are too many.

Leavenworth’s planning commission mulled over regulating bed and breakfast density in the city, after several city council members raised the potential for a temporary moratorium on new bed and breakfasts, at the Wednesday commission meeting.



