LEAVENWORTH — New bed and breakfasts in Leavenworth city limits could soon face a roll back on the number of rooms that are permitted to be available for rent — among other tightened regulations.

Leavenworth City Council members and planning commission members volleyed several regulations back and forth at the Wednesday joint city council and planning commission meeting, including revising rules to be “more stringent,” said planning commission member Alison Miller, and placing a density cap on bed and breakfasts. However, no final decisions were made. 



