LEAVENWORTH — New bed and breakfasts in Leavenworth city limits could soon face a roll back on the number of rooms that are permitted to be available for rent — among other tightened regulations.
Leavenworth City Council members and planning commission members volleyed several regulations back and forth at the Wednesday joint city council and planning commission meeting, including revising rules to be “more stringent,” said planning commission member Alison Miller, and placing a density cap on bed and breakfasts. However, no final decisions were made.
“I think it’s really important that we act relatively quickly because if there’s talk of limitations on the number (of bed and breakfasts) there will be more applications and people will want to apply before regulations change so we should change regulations sooner,” Miller said. “And I think we should talk about any other changes we want to make to regulations and make that happen before or simultaneously with any kind of percentage cap.”
Recommendations to eliminate the ability to rent out three bedrooms per B&B and expire B&B permits under new home ownership were highlighted as prioritized changes to regulations by commission members. Other regulations, like limiting ADUs as bed and breakfasts, and density, placing a percentage on the number of B&Bs permitted in a certain location, may be discussed at the planning commission's July meeting. The recommendations will then go to city staff to draft for code and move to city council for a final decision.
“The reason for managing the density is to further manage the impacts of B&Bs, both impacts to the neighborhood of having guests coming and going and the impacts to our housing stock,” Miller said. “The density as a number for B&Bs to exist in a location isn’t necessarily the only way to limit the impacts of B&Bs.”
Hotels line the perimeter of Leavenworth’s tourist heavy downtown nook, however bed and breakfasts and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are often tucked into neighborhoods, enmeshing tourists and Leavenworth residents — which is partially what prompted Leavenworth City Council and Leavenworth Planning Commission to crack down on B&Bs scattered in city limits. Housing stock in a town sparse with available home options also placed bed and breakfast restrictions under a closer lens.
"My concern is that our neighborhoods stay neighborhoods and … when I was excited about ADUs (it was) as a vehicle for housing stock, maybe not affordable housing stock, but different housing stock, long-term housing stock," said Clint Strand, Leavenworth City Council member. “I am concerned that people will see the profit potential in a B&B for an ADU and that those units will pretty much be, if not exclusively, the majority of them will be short term owner occupied rentals, which will take away from our housing stock. I’d like to get out in front of that.”
According to planning commission member Drew Foulk, 2-2.5% of current housing stock is being used as bed and breakfasts. Commissioners mulled over applying specific regulations to ADUs, such as limiting the number of days rented annually, however commissioners were not all in agreement on ADUs during Wednesday’s discussion.
“(A number of days cap for ADUs) creates an incentive for people to long-term rent it (ADUs) instead,” Miller said. “If I’m only allowed to rent for 150 days a year that means I make X amount of money. Maybe I can make just as much money long-term renting because I can’t do 250 days a year and make significantly more money.”
Miller, who rents out her ADU occasionally as a B&B, added that placing a hard stop on ADUs used as bed and breakfasts would be “regulating them (bed and breakfasts) almost out of existence.”
Based on the city website, two applications for bed and breakfasts were submitted in May. During Wednesday's meeting, 22 bed and breakfasts were reported, and those included a mix of approved and operating bed and breakfasts, those with preliminary approval and applications.
“My fear is that … we’ve seen an uptick in applications just because of the fact we’re having this discussion,” Foulk said. “I think the fear of prohibition is causing people to apply for this use just because of fear of losing that right in the future.”
June marks the third consecutive month bed and breakfast density has been a center of discussion for the Leavenworth Planning Commission; April and May brought forth suggestions on how to rein in the inventory of bed and breakfasts in the Bavarian Village. A moratorium for new bed and breakfasts cropped up in city council member dialogue earlier in 2023, pushing the discussion of exercising control over the bed and breakfasts to the forefront of the planning commission’s spring to-do list.
