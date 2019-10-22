LEAVENWORTH — If you see smoke Wednesday in Leavenworth, it could be from a controlled burn.
The city of Leavenworth will burn green waste next to Mountain View Cemetery, the city said in a news release. The burn is expected to begin about 9 or 10 a.m., depending on the weather, said Herb Amick, public works director.
The waste was collected by the city as part of apple maggot quarantine restrictions required by the state Department of Agriculture.
Chelan County Fire District 3 will oversee the burn. Officials may temporarily block nearby roadways for public safety.