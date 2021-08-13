LEAVENWORTH — Chelan and Douglas counties have pushed non-stop for nearly two decades to implement the $285 million Apple Capital Loop transportation project. With a good chunk of the project funded, it may be time to identify new priorities.
Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea called on the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council to do just that during a board meeting Thursday. He said talks of infrastructure packages at both the state and federal level mean the region should begin to queue up additional projects.
“It seems to me like we’ve got an unprecedented time and opportunity,” Florea said. “We shouldn’t limit ourselves to the normal amount of projects.”
Florea presented three projects along Highway 2 as possible additions to the council’s existing list of priorities:
Improvements to River Bend Drive i
- n Leavenworth, including extending the westbound right-turn lane at Chumstick Highway and updating traffic signals at Front Street. Cost estimates for this project varied based on phased implementation.
- A pedestrian crossing under Highway 2 near the Park and Ride that would connect downtown Leavenworth to residential neighborhoods.
- It is estimated to cost $3.5 million to $4 million.
- A roundabout at Icicle Road and Highway 2 that is estimated to cost about $3 million.
Last month, the council reiterated its commitment to ensuring the Apple Capital Loop’s completion after state legislators requested an updated list of the region’s priorities ahead of a possible legislative special session. Board members expressed concern that including projects other than the Apple Capital Loop would give lawmakers an open door to pursue other projects over the loop.
Those sentiments resurfaced when Florea presented on Thursday.
“Having things ready and having priorities is not a bad thing,” Link Transit General Manager Richard DeRock said during the meeting. “But when we’re talking about the state list for a state package, I’m not sure changing our position is the right thing to do right now.”
Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew agreed with DeRock, but emphasized the importance of looking at the bigger picture.
“It’s something this body does need to discuss,’’ Agnew said. “We can look at more priorities, but we don’t have to send them to the state.”
Board members and Florea agreed on compiling a list of additional priorities for the region that would not be sent to the state, with board members pointing out the council’s regional planning update next year would be a good opportunity to do so.
“I actually felt satisfied that they heard the need to get these projects on the list of ‘approved’ projects, even though they were resistant to adding them to the priority list that was sent to the state for their consideration,” Florea said.
He added that though Leavenworth wants to be a regional team player, the town’s gridlock at times exceeds anything experienced by other communities along Highway 2 and that Leavenworth’s traffic issues impact the entire region.
“There is significant dependency upon that highway to keep it moving for all of our economy in Eastern Washington here,” he said. “Anything we can do to improve the traffic up there helps us all.”